KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Firefighters in Brandon battled a fire in the rain last night. Flames were coming from a storage facility located at Heritage Street and Frontier Road on the west side of Brandon.

The fire happened as a severe thunderstorm was rumbling through the area. It’s believed no one was inside the building at the time and nobody was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

The Barrel House restaurant in Sioux Falls is hosting a school supply giveaway today. Kids can pick up backpacks and supplies starting at three o’clock this afternoon.

The Barrel House is located just off 57th and Sycamore. Thousands of kids picked school supplies at Whittier Middle School Saturday.

Volunteers gave away more than 5,800 backpacks as part of Project SOS. The Banquet will be giving away more backpacks on Thursday. Your child has to be present to receive a backpack and they need to bring an I.D.

Saturday marked the end of an aviation era for a longtime pilot who’s a native of Sioux Falls. Steve Thompson files with the Vanguard Squadron that performed at the Sioux Falls Air Show yesterday. Thompson has flown for more than six decades and has taken part in air shows since 1989.

But Saturday was Thompson’s last performance.

People in KELOLAND will be checking their property this morning for any possible storm damage from overnight. The ominous skies overhead created some impressive images on Saturday.

The storms brought heavy rain, lightning strong winds and large hail. Quarter-sized hailstones came down in the Lake Andes area. There’s scattered damage in southwest Minnesota, but so far no reports of widespread damage from the storms.

After a stormy Saturday evening, today will be quiet with mostly sunny to sunny sky conditions and highs in the 70s to near 80.