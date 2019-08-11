KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, August 11

It’s Sunday! This is KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities arrested a suspect following a search of the Sweetman Quarry in Sioux Falls early this morning. Police tell us that an incident happened earlier at the nearby W.H Lyon Fairgrounds and that the suspect apparently went to hide down below in the large quartzite quarry.

Expect heavy traffic on roads as bikers head home from the rally which officially ends today. Law enforcement says this year’s rally has been quieter, for the most part, than previous ones.

Thousands of people attended last night’s final concert of the summer for Levitt at the Falls. The Sioux Falls group Kory & The Fireflies brought down the curtain on the Levitt’s inaugural season.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We are also looking at another round of passing showers and thunderstorms that will begin in the west this afternoon, lasting into tonight as they move west to east.