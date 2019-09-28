KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday September 28

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

A jury has convicted a former South Dakota Indian Health Services pediatrician of child sex abuse. 70-year-old Stanley Weber faces up to life in prison for sexually abusing Native American children while he was a doctor on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

A Brookings man is going to prison for his role in the Global Aquaponics scheme that defrauded investors out of thousands of dollars. A judge Friday sentenced Tim Burns to more than four years in prison

We have new information on a South Dakota LLC at the center of an international investigation that’s now being tied to the National Rifle Association. Senate Democrats have released a report accusing the NRA of acting as a “foreign asset” for Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.The report says for years, N-R-A leaders facilitated the “U.S.-based activities” of Russian national Maria Butina.

In Boredom Busters, Families are invited to learn more about health and safety during the Health Connect Fair at the Sioux Falls Arena. The free fair goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes music by Phil Baker and Rockin’ Red, a magic show, blood pressure checks, a free lunch, free adult flu shots, car seat checks and prizes. Plus, SiouxperCon: The Wrath of Con is a fan convention that celebrates art forms ranging from comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, board games and video gaming. Activities get underway at noon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Proceeds go to the JY6 Foundation, which supports research to end pediatric cancers, and to Reach Literacy.

