KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 17

One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. Police responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of North Elmwood, near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center late last night for a person who was refusing to leave. According to police, that person began shooting a gun at one of the officers who arrived on the scene. That’s when police say a second officer fired at the suspect. Police say the suspect received a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

As you head out this weekend, mayors across South Dakota want you to pack a mask. Mayors from more than a dozen South Dakota communities have put their names on a letter from the South Dakota Municipal League asking for people to take steps to fight the spread of COVID-19.

