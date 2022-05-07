Police say they’ve made multiple arrests following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Sioux Falls last night. The pursuit began at 33rd and West at 6:15 p.m. and ended minutes later at 33rd and Minnesota. Investigators say there were no serious injuries. They expect to release more information about the crash and the arrests at Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are making their way through southeast Sioux Falls this morning as part of the Avera Race Against Cancer. Be prepared for road closures in southeastern Sioux Falls due to the race. A full list of road closures can be found here. Some streets could open sooner than 10:30 a.m.

The Falls Park Farmers Market opens for the season today. You’ll be able to, once again, purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat, baked goods and other items from local vendors through the summer and into fall. The farmers market is every Saturday through October, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.