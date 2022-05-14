It’s going to be a working weekend for people in Castlewood, cleaning up from Thursday’s tornado damage. That tornado was classified as an EF 2 with 120 miles per hour winds that damaged a school, homes and businesses in its path. The mayor says they have received a lot of support from neighboring communities. A decision is expected to be made today about what to do for the remainder of the school year.

As of around 5:00 Friday night, the city of Brookings still did not have power following Thursday’s heavy weather. The mayor tweeted last night that they’re slowly getting electricity online, by sections. The Brookings County Commission on Friday declared a state of emergency due to the damage. The mayor said he hopes crews are able to begin picking up debris on private property on Monday.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is hosting its first air show in seven years. The last time the Blue Angels were here was for the July 3rd celebration in 2020. This weekend, people in Rapid City will see and hear a variety of aircraft. This year’s air show will have several different performances, including the Blue Angels. The show begins today and runs through Sunday. Gates will open at 9 a.m.