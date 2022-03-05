Luke Schauer was back in court Friday facing federal charges of child pornography. He is accused of sending explicit messages and pictures to an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl. Federal prosecutors read through the two charges filed against Schauer in an indictment. The judge also re-entered Schauer’s two not guilty pleas. Schauer is free without posting any bond.

Alan Austin is alive tonight thanks to two police officers and their use of an automated external defibrillator. He suffered a heart attack on February 2nd while working at Southeast Farmers Coop. The experience has prompted South East Coop to order AEDs for all their locations. They will be installed once they arrive in early April.

The Summit League Basketball Championships, which get underway today, mean big business for Sioux Falls hotels. As the basketball court comes together inside the PREMIER Center, down the hallway at the Sheraton, staff is preparing to welcome fans. The manager of the Sheraton expects the Sheraton to be buzzing with activity from 6:00 a.m. until midnight daily.