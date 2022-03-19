The Coyotes earned a NCAA Tournament win for the first time with a 75 to 61 win over Ole Miss on Friday. . The Coyotes have accomplished much on the court over the past few seasons, but Friday’s win was what they were missing in their legacy. USD will meet second-seeded Baylor in the second round of the tournament. They’ll play on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Thousands of people will gather in downtown Sioux Falls today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Sioux Falls Police recommend getting to the parade early so you can find a parking spot. The parade will begin on Phillips Avenue and South 13th Street at 2 p.m., however crews will begin shutting down the parade route around 1:30 p.m. Because the parade has been cancelled for the last two years, the Sioux Falls Police Department says it anticipates this year’s parade to have large crowds.

The Concrete Challenge at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center feature riders on motorcycles, atvs, go-karts and even lawn mowers racing on a track sprayed with Coca-Cola fountain syrup. The syrup allows the vehicles’ tires to stick to the track. Throughout the day the event will feature different races with the main event starting at 7 p.m. Riders will be testing and breaking in the track tonight starting at 4. Admission for adults is $20 and $15 for those 12 and under.