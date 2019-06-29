KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 29

As you start your weekend here are some headlines across KELOLAND.

Sanford Health is responding to a federal lawsuit accusing one of its doctors of performing unnecessary surgeries and defrauding the government out of tens of millions of dollars.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken on Friday announced his Capital Program for the years 2020 through 2024.

Businessmen Chuck Brennan says his effort to host a race with ownership of Huset’s Speedway as top prize is still on-track, despite some initial skepticism from those in the racing world.

Today will be sunny, hot, and muggy. Highs will be in the 90s across KELOLAND, with a light southerly breeze. Central SD will warm to around 100.

Make sure you check out events taking place around KELOLAND with today’s Boredom Busters.