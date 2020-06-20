KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 20

People in Sioux Falls celebrated Juneteenth on Friday by holding a protest downtown. Protesters held up signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement along Minnesota Avenue. Organizers say it’s important to protests like this take part in the community to ensure their voices are heard. Protesters say they’re encouraged that there’s more public awareness about Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Corporations are responding to Black Lives Matters protests by making changes in their marketing. Quaker Oats announced this week that the company is ending the Aunt Jemima brand. Hear from a local collector of Aunt Jemima figurines and mementos about why he no longer finds racially-based product lines offensive.

An Augustana student-athlete who participated in voluntary workouts at the Elmen Center on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual hadn’t been inside the facility prior to Monday and hasn’t returned. The student self-reported the positive test, which Augustana says was confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health, on Wednesday. The individual was in contact with approximately ten to 15 other athletes, who have been tested and are currently in self-quarantine.