KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 11

Mass COVID-19 testing will be available to people in Sturgis following this year’s motorcycle rally. The 80th annual event is less that a month away with thousands of motorcyclists expected to arrive from all across the country, raising the risk of exposure to people in the community. People will be able to remain in their car while they get tested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — or ICE — has released new rules for international students ahead of this fall semester, which could force some of them to leave the country. Under the new guidelines, these students would need to take in-person classes to remain in the U.S. Hear about what the University of South Dakota is doing to make sure students are in compliance.

Strong storms moved through areas of KELOLAND earlier Friday dropping heavy rain and large amounts of hail. One of the hardest hit areas was the Rosebud Reservation where the storms knocked out power and downed several trees. The strong winds were clocked at 80 mph. No injuries have been reported.