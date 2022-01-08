KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 8

The 2022 South Dakota State Legislative Session officially gavels in on Tuesday. Three of those bills are on the radar of transgender rights advocates in the state. House Bill 1006 and Senate Bill 46 would limit who can participate in women’s sports. House Bill 1005 would designate any multi-occupancy bathroom and showers located in a public school to be used only by students of the same biological sex. Supporters say the bill promotes privacy, while opponents say the bill is targeting transgender youth.

Dozens of bald eagles are putting on an aerial show along the bluffs of the Missouri River near Yankton. Wildlife officials believe they have been gathering here for days mainly because of the open water and fresh food supply. People from all over have been stopping by to take in the spectacular views.

South Dakotans and many people nationally are waiting to hear whether or not Sen. John Thune will run for reelection. Serving as majority whip, Thune is the second-most powerful Republican in the Senate.

Thune is now in his third term in office, having first won the seat in 2004. Once we hear from Thune about his future political plans, we’ll have coverage for you on air, online and on social media.