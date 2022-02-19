Flames were coming through the roof of a mobile home when firefighters arrived late Friday night on Brandsky Road in Rapid Valley, east of Rapid City. Crews were able to contain the fire despite having to haul-in water to the scene and dealing with frozen hose lines. One firefighter suffered a fall and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A South Dakota deputy sheriff admitted to sexual relationship with a teenager. His law enforcement career included time in Charles Mix and Fall River Counties. A judge sentenced Francis Kistler to 25 years behind bars for having inappropriate relationships with at least two young girls.

Ever since Laura Reed can remember, her son Maddux has loved garbage trucks. On his birthday, a parade of garbage trucks and a gift from his favorite garbage man, Bob, had the 3-year-old smiling from ear to ear. From green cupcakes to garbage can goodie bags, Maddux’s birthday was a huge success.