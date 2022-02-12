A house fire has shut down traffic west of Sioux Falls this morning. Authorities closed Highway 38 from the Interstate 90 exit to 467th Avenue while crews work the scene. Crews were called to a fully-involved home southeast of Hartford just before 3:30 a.m. Everyone inside got out safely, but the house is a total loss according to law enforcement.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson, on the Pine Ridge Reservation. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Authorities say there is no threat to the community. The tribe offered a $25-thousand reward for information that would help find her.

The NFL championship game draws both casual bettors as well as regular customers to the Betfred Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino. The Betfred Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, IA is expecting a sold-out crowd by the time of kickoff Sunday evening. The Betfred Sportsbook says betting interest increases when the two teams playing aren’t traditional Super Bowl powerhouses.