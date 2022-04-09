Fifty people became U.S. citizens Friday during the first in-person naturalization ceremony in Sioux Falls since the pandemic. Regardless of the hardships brought about by COVID-19, these new Americans are excited about becoming citizens. The fifty new citizens came from 26 different countries.

The future of a section of land in northeast Sioux Falls just east of Interstate 229 is in dispute over a proposed construction project. The plan is to build a facility for harvesting and processing pork, however a group opposing the project sent a letter to the mayor and city council asking for a pause on the project. The main concern from the sustainability group is not the project itself, only its location.

You can play bingo and enjoy craft beer for a good cause today. Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery are hosting the event. It’s free to play, but your donations will benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Bingo is from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. today.