22 year old Jackson Phillips is scheduled to be back in court on Monday. That’s when he’ll be arraigned on new charges in the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. Phillips is now charged with murder and manslaughter after being initially charged with domestic violence. Raising awareness for domestic violence has been important for Gerlach’s family throughout their grieving process. Gerlach’s family has started a Facebook page raising awareness for domestic violence.

A student at Dakota State University has had a difficult time focusing on her studies with the war in Ukraine unfolding in her homeland. 19-year-old Alex Rachynska is studying biology at DSU; she’s originally from Kyiv. Her family is still in Ukraine. So far, Rachynska’s family has survived. Rachynska says Ukraine is fighting for the whole of humanity in its struggle against Russian forces.

Clean-up efforts along the Big Sioux River begin today. Volunteers can come to one of eight sign-up locations for the River Greenway Cleanup. Volunteers will receive gloves, bags and maps before they start picking up trash and debris along the river. The event is from 10 am to noon.