The excitement is building on the campus of South Dakota State University. Frost Arena will be packed with fans who’ve snatched-up more than 5-thousand tickets for the title game. The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team will play in the WNIT championship game for the first time ever. Tip-off for the SDSU game against Seton Hall is at 2 p.m. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

A brand-new Sioux Falls eatery sold-out within a couple hours of opening Friday. ‘Let Me Be Frank’ is a hot dog cart specializing in Chicago-style dogs. Let Me Be Frank sold out if its hot dogs within about two hours The hot dog cart will be set up again at the Running’s parking lot today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be outside of Wiley’s in downtown Sioux Falls tonight.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting Fish Fest. The annual event includes a variety of seminars with professional anglers and giveaways. A local guide says South Dakota is a hot spot when it comes to fishing. A few local legends and pro staff members will also be on hand. Fish Fest wraps up today with a pair of seminars at Scheels.