An 11-year-old child has died in a rollover involving a utility terrain vehicle north of Garretson. Authorities responded to Highway 11 and 247th Street, 7 miles north of Garretson, just before 10:30 Friday night. The cause is under investigation.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie today. The search will begin at 10 o’clock this morning. Volunteers will meet at the Fuel Mart in Spencer, just off Interstate 90. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to take part in the search.

A small shop in Sioux Falls lost thousands of dollars after people broke into the business twice in one week. Calm, Cool, Collected and Swiftly Kicks is a vape and shoe store on West 12th Street and Grange Avenue. Between the two break-ins, they’ve lost roughly $10,000. On top of that, they have repairs to pay for and security to add.