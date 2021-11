ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (USD) — Northwestern utilized a 15-3 run in the final four minutes of the game to pull away from South Dakota 73-57 on Thursday night in the first game of the Paradise Jam held at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.

“Tonight was the type of game that will help us grow and improve as we continue to face different styles of play early on this season,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We want to play the best competition possible in our nonconference and this tournament is certainly no exception. We will work to get prepared for a very good team in Texas A&M tomorrow night.”