SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Nov. 24, 2022, Micah Lillie and Sam Schauer were marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band.

Now, they’re KELOLAND News employees.

Lillie is a director for the weekend broadcasts and started at KELO-TV after he graduated in December 2022. Schauer finished his summer internship in August as a reporter and is currently a senior journalism student at SDSU.

KELOLAND News caught up with the two former Pride members to reminisce about their week in New York City and the once in a lifetime opportunity to march in the most watched parade in the United States.

“I remember the alarm went off at one in the morning and we were all lying in bed for a few seconds and then it just hit us that we were gonna march today,” Schauer said.

Schauer was a junior at the time and plays the alto saxophone. He remembers that the three mile parade route felt fast, but he did manage to pause a second and take in the magnitude of the event.

“It was amazing to see all the people, especially when you turn on Columbus Circle and you see the big buildings and just millions of people on the side watching you, it was incredible,” he said.

Sam Schauer (front) with alto saxophone section.

Schauer (far right) with friends in Times Square

The Pride played its street beats, “Ring the Bell” and “West Side Story” medley, down the streets of New York. They performed their main number, “Birdland,” in front of the Macy’s store and on national television for 28 million people watching at home. They had 90 seconds and one chance to get it right.

“All of a sudden I heard the whistle going, like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And we did it,” Schauer said. “We had practiced our routine for almost three months at that point. We did our minute and 30 march to ‘Birdland’ and once we were done, we got out. I think we did it the best that we could.”

Lillie, who played baritone, remembered the titular performance a little differently.

“It seemed like we got kind of a late start, but once we were in the rhythm of the actual performance and the ‘we’re at Macy’s, we’re on TV, now we’re playing,’ mindset, then it was smooth sailing,” Lillie said.

Lillie was joined in New York by his parents, Kent and Jolie, who made the trip from Lakeville, Minnesota, and his brother Harry, who happened to also be marching for the University of Missouri’s Marching Mizzou band.

Micah Lillie (left) with his brother Harry.

The Lillie family. Micah marched with the SDSU band and Harry marched with the University of Missouri band.

Both Lillie and Schauer vividly remember the early wake up time for the parade that Thursday. Students had to be ready, boarded on the bus with their uniforms on and instruments packed by 2:30 a.m. for their run through in front of Macy’s. They didn’t get much sleep that night, but the exhaustion didn’t stop Schauer from giving a great performance.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience for most of us, so I don’t care if I’m tired, I don’t care if I can’t walk anymore, I’m going to continue to keep walking and experience everything,” he said. “It was really fun and will definitely be a core memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The band got to New York the Sunday before Thanksgiving and had four days of exploring the city and practicing before the big performance. Their itinerary included a visit to Liberty Island and the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, the 9/11 Memorial Museum, a short performance by the band at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum and tickets to see the Rockettes.

Lillie said he will carry the memory of that week with him forever and loves to see all the videos and support for the band in New York.

“It’s cool to look back at old Collegian pictures or KELO converge or look up various angles of the performance and say, ‘I was a part of that, I’m there,’” Lillie said.

Schauer said he feels the same way and gets nostalgic whenever the parade is brought up, especially during the holiday season this year.

“This week has been a full flood of memories, my phone has been buzzing with reminders that one year ago today I was at the Rockefeller, all those memories come back and I feel like that will happen with every Thanksgiving,” he said.

KELOLAND News’ Gracie Terrall, who was the editor of SDSU’s college newspaper, The Collegian, at the time, traveled with the band to document their trip. If you would like to read more about the Pride’s trip to New York and their Macy’s performance, you can read those stories below.