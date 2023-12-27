SEATLLE, WA (KELO) — When Milbank native Kalen DeBoer took over at the University of Washington two years ago, he inherited a program that had finished 4-8 the previous year.

In year one, he led the Huskies to an 11-2 record, marking a seven-win improvement. This year, he orchestrated an undefeated 13-0 campaign and a Pac-12 championship, which has set Washington up for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies are now two wins away from their first national championship in more than three decades. But for DeBoer, it has been all about laying the foundation brick by brick.

“Every day working on what you can control and that day being the best you can be and stacking day upon days. And here you are – a much different team, much different program than when we took over in December 2021, two years ago,” University of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

DeBoer and the Huskies take on Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 central time. The C-F-P national championship game will be on Jan. 8.