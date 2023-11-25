Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –The Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) has a new Disaster Certified member.

Drogon, the department’s K9 teammate, has been working hard to receive this certification to better help people.

Drogon has put in a lot of work over the last year and half, and so has his trainer.

“So a lot of that started with Jeremy, he got Drogon when he was a pup and he’s worked on, from taking him through the basic obedience to where he is today and he’s done a ton of work with it,” RCFD Lieutenant Kris Anderson said.

“We spend a couple of hours every week training, practicing. There is always something to do with him, practice obedience, we’ll practice on his bark alert. He’ll get to search on the rubble pile, obstacle course. We’re always giving him some problems to work out,” RCFD EMT and Drogon’s Trainer Jeremy Gibbons said.

Drogon will next be working on his wilderness certification to help find those out in the woods. And what’s interesting about all of Drogon’s commands is that they do come in German. He knows over a dozen different hand and verbal commands.

What makes Drogon special is what he can do that the firefighters cannot.

“He can cover a lot more ground and then in the rubble he can smell things that a human can’t. And then he’s the only one that we know of who is disaster certified in the state of South Dakota,” Gibbons said.

“A different dynamic than a pet to have around but we love having him in the station and it’s definitely made us better at what we do and it brings a new skill set to the department that we can utilize and hopefully help people out with it,” Anderson said.

As the snow starts to fall, the fire department expects to start Drogon’s Wilderness training immediately.

If you would like to follow along with Drogon’s training and journey, you can see it all on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.