SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) –The man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has decided to have a jury decide his fate.

Today was the deadline for 43-year old Francis Lange to reach a plea deal with prosecutors. He appeared at the Bon Homme County Courthouse this afternoon. Prosecutors told the judge they will not be seeking the death penalty in the case. There is still the possibility that the trial will be held in a different county.

In November of 2021, Lange’s accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, including a child. Three people died and two others were seriously injured.

Lange has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.