Judge delays execution of only woman on U.S. death row

In this handout photo provided by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department, Lisa Montgomery appears in a booking photo released December 20, 2004 in Kansas City, Kansas. Montgomery, of Melvern, Kansas, is accused of murdering the pregnant Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cutting the fetus from her body, and claiming the live baby as her own. (Photo by Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) – A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had previously been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition.

“The Court, accordingly, concludes that the Director’s order setting a new execution date while the Court’s stay was in effect was ‘not in accordance with law,’” Moss wrote.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.