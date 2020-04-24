1  of  3
Johnson says he supports travel restrictions on Cheyenne River Reservation

CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION (KELO) — Multiple tribal reservations in South Dakota are asking people to stay out. Measures include setting up check points to limit access to the reservation.

KELOLAND News reached out to South Dakota’s congressional delegation on the travel restriction implemented by tribal leaders on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

Rep. Dusty Johnson sent a response in email to say his “office has been in touch with the tribe, the state, and appropriate federal agencies regarding this decision.”

Johnson also said they “are working to ensure essential travel can continue for those who need to access” to the reservation.

