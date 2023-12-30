SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — Michaela Jewett collected 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Augustana Viking women’s basketball team push past Northwestern (Iowa) 72-67 on Saturday afternoon inside the Elmen Center.

The win moves the Vikings to 2-9 on the season, while the Red Raiders move to 9-4 overall.

Jewett knocked down three three-pointers and swatted a pair of shots, including a layup with 37 seconds left with the Vikings leading 66-62 to help seal the victory. It was her second double-double of the season, and fourth of her career. Lauren Sees scored 20 points while grabbing six rebounds. Jennifer Aadland was the third Viking in double-figures, scoring 13 points while grabbing five rebounds.

The Vikings had it rolling early, with Sees knocking down a pair of threes and Aadland making a layup to lead 8-4 with just over two and a half minutes into the game. After an NWC layup, Jewett knocked down a three to grow the AU lead to 11-6 after four minutes of action.

The Red Raiders clawed back within a point at 13-12 with 4:19 to play, but CJ Adamson hit a three on the next possession to build the lead back up at 16-12. NWC closed the quarter with six of the final eight points to tie the game at 18-18 into the second quarter.

After a jumper opened the second quarter scoring and gave NWC their first lead of the night, an Aby Phipps layup, Jewett three, and Sees free throws handed the Vikings a 25-20 lead with 6:39 until halftime.

After each team scored six of the next 12 points to keep the AU lead at five, the game came to a standstill, as just two NWC free throws completed the scoring in the final 3:28 of the first half to give the Red Raiders a three point deficit into the second half.

A layup for NWC opened the second half scoring, but Jewett connected from deep on the next possession to give the Vikings a 34-30 lead within the first 30 seconds of the second half.

The Red Raiders would tie the score at 36-36 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter, but four of the next six points went to the Vikings to reclaim the lead at 41-38 with 6:08 left.

Adamson delivered a clutch bucket with 3:45 left, knocking down a three to grow the AU lead to 45-41. After the Viking lead climbed to 47-42, NWC surged back, scoring the final five points to tie the game at 47-47 into the fourth quarter.

Opening the fourth quarter scoring was Katelyn Diegnau , who collected a pair of offensive rebounds before hitting a layup for her first career points to take a 49-47 lead. An Aadland and-one their next time down the floor extended the Viking lead to 52-47 with 8:48 to play.

A lead change occurred with 4:38 remaining when the Red Raiders capped a 9-3 run to go up 56-55, but Sees knocked down a triple on the very next possession and reclaimed a lead for AU at 58-56.

With two minutes left, NWC knocked down a pair of free throws to get within two at 64-62, but the Vikings scored seven of the final 12 points to seal the victory.

The Vikings open the 2024 calendar year on January 5th, hosting MSU Moorhead at the Sanford Pentagon, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.