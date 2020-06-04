Jensen expects recount will uphold his city council win

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The at-large race for Sioux Falls city council is taking a historic turn: it’s the first time under the current form of city government that a council race is going to a recount. Incumbent Theresa Stehley says she’s challenging Tuesday’s election results that show her losing to Alex Jensen by just 110 votes.

Alex Jensen says he expected a close race against Theresa Stehley for her at-large city council seat. But because of his narrow margin of victory, the contest is now going into overtime.

“There’s a difference of 110 right now, it’s narrow, watching a basketball game and seeing a buzzer-beater, we didn’t know anything until the very end,” Jensen said.

Jensen says he has no problem with a recount of the council race. And he expects the final result will be the same, declaring him the winner, give or take a few votes.

“It may change slightly, but I don’t see much difference. But it’s good to go through the process, confirm that the voters wanted me in that seat,” Jensen said.

Stehley says she’s calling for the recount based upon the sheer number of votes cast in an election conducted during a disruptive pandemic.

“This was really just a mammoth undertaking and there’s always room for error when you have that many moving parts, so I just want to make sure that 110 votes really is 110,” Stehley said.

But first things first, before there can be a recount, the city council first has to canvass Tuesday’s results to make the final vote official. That will happen next Tuesday. Stehley would then have until the following Tuesday to make a formal request for the recount.

Stehley says there will be a learning curve connected to the recount process since it’s never been done before for a city council race.

A three-member board, made up of appointees of each candidate and the city clerk’s office, would conduct the recount.