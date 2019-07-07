Jeffrey Epstein arrested on charges related to sex trafficking

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities in New York have arrested wealthy Florida-based financier, and onetime friend to U.S. presidents, Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges dating back to the 2000’s.

Epstein is expect to appear in court on Monday. Epstein is a registered sex offender who had earlier pleaded guilty to solicitation charges during a controversial case in which he made a once-secret deal to avoid harsher federal charges in exchange for financial settlements to dozens of victims.

Epstein’s arrest on Saturday prompted U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska to issue a statement about Epstein saying:

“This monster received a pathetically soft sentence last time and his victims deserve nothing less than justice.”

Sasse is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee.

