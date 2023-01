SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — Jefferson earned a pair of wins over crosstown rival Roosevelt Saturday.

In the boys game, No. 1 Jefferson earned the 63-60 victory. Kaden Year led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Griffin Wilde tallied 19, and Taylen Ashley rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14. Roosevelt was led by Abraham Kamara’s 17 points.

In the girls contest, the Cavaliers prevailed 59-26.