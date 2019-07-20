JazzFest plays on despite late start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second day of Jazzfest is off to a late start after Saturday morning’s severe thunderstorms caused some setbacks.

The concerts were postponed until 3 p.m. after severe weather caused some damage to the festival. Several tents were blown over and broken because of the high winds.

Several spots of the park were also flooded because of the rain. However, volunteers were able to clean up the park for tonight’s concerts.

“We’ve had a few setbacks this year, but the show must go on. We’ve got too much to go for, this is our big fundraiser,” Trygve Fredrickson, SF Jazz and Blues Society Executive Director said.

Fredrickson says he’s still hoping for large crowds today.

