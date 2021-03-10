‘It’s very special’: Dow Rummel Village residents enjoy first restaurant outing in a year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has prevented many people in assisted living centers from leaving their residents for months. Now that vaccines have been distributed, 15 Dow Rummel Village residents headed out on the town.

Just getting out of the building is a refreshing sight for these residents. Wednesday night, they loaded up a bus and made their way to JJ’s.

Holly Anderson-Hintz manages the salon at Dow Rummel and organized this event.

“All the residents told me the thing they miss the most is eating out, so I went to the director and asked if I found a place that had private dining where we could be socially distanced. If we could come out and have a night out,” she said.

Everyone on this trip has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It has been a whole year since we have been able to actually get out and do things and we used to do restaurant nights before , so we thought, there’s got to be ways that we can do some things safely as a group,” Dow Rummel CEO Darla Van Rosendale said.

Gary Peterson, who has lived at Dow Rummel since 2019, is grateful for this outing.

“It’s very special, really,” he said. “We joke about that. but we all know how long we’ve been cooped up. And with that, I would want to say that our administration has done a tremendous job of keeping the COVID away from us and protecting us from that, and we appreciate that very much.”

It’s a cause for celebration.

“It was so neat to see them celebrating and cheering and toasting to being out,” Van Rosendale said. “It has been a tremendously long year, but the vaccinations are the very first step for us in opening and everybody is ready to be able to do more.”

“It just made me happy,” Anderson-Hintz said. “I know that this is what they’ve all been looking forward to. After a year of the same walls and the same food, which it’s great food, but getting out and having something different is very nice.”

And these residents are ready to do it again.

“We’re planning on it. Next thing we can sign up for, we’re going to sign up for it,” Peterson said

The sign-up sheet for the next outing is already full with a waiting list.