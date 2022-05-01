HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, and people in southeastern South Dakota kicked off May by having a walk against suicide this afternoon in Harrisburg.

“I know you all can help your neighbor, help your friend, help somebody else out there,” event coordinator Lance Smith said.

Lance Smith had the idea for this event after his son’s best friend, a young man named Alex, died from suicide.

“I just struggled with it for some months, about feeling like I needed to do something more to honor him and to bring awareness to the situation that took his life,” Smith said.

To increase awareness Smith collaborated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to create today’s event titled “Harrisburg Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.”

“Anytime that communities can come together it is showing everyone that it’s okay to not be okay. But it’s not okay to stay that way,” said Angela Drake, board chair of AFSP.

Organizers have raised money for mental health and suicide prevention resources.

Students and staff wore beaded necklaces with different colors representing how suicide has affected them. The aim is to foster conversation and provide support to those impacted.

“Anyone can save a life, it doesn’t hurt to reach out to someone who you think might be struggling. Talking about suicide, talking about mental health definitely is something we need to do more of,” said Samantha Hettinger, a Teacher at Harrisburg High School.

Over 100 people came to walk in the event, each step honoring the memories of all who have been lost to suicide.

Over $12,000 have been raised but they are still taking donations, you can find a link to do this here.