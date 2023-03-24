SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) –Professional clothing can be hard to come by when times are tight financially. A Sioux Falls organization is raising money to ease that burden for women in the community.

Whether you buy shoes, shirts or jewelry at Embe’s spring closet sale, every dollar goes back to helping empower women in the community.

“I feel like this is a great way for me to still be able to support the organization by supporting their sales,” said Katie Roth, Sioux Falls.

Shopper Katie Roth says she always tries to make it to these events.

“I love that they’re empowering women and helping women in our community to feel good about themselves and get them prepared for the workforce or finding a new job,” Roth said.

These closet sales raise more than $15,000 by selling new or gently used clothing and accessories donated to the boutique.

“It’s amazing to know that there are people out here that are willing to help others in need,” said Courtney Hardie, women’s programming coordinator.

Programming Coordinator Courtney Hardie says the money goes to providing free child care programs, workforce programs, leadership programs and Dress for Success for women in the community.

“All these women coming to help support our women programs. So it’s just women helping women, and it’s it’s amazing to see the turnout,” Hardie said.

Empowering women one outfit at a time.

The closet sale goes until 7pm Friday. The sale will kick back up Saturday from 9 to noon. Starting at 1pm you can fill a bag with as many items as possible for $35.