SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is working to provide female artists with opportunities to showcase their pieces with a female only art show Friday evening.

Here at Van Art Studios, owner April VanLeirsburg spent the afternoon preparing for tonight’s event.

“In this community, we have a lot of art, but it’s hard to get into the galleries, it’s very difficult,” said April VanLeirsburg, owner Van Art Studios.

VanLeirsburg opened her studio to offer local artists a way to showcase their work to the community, for free.

“I had gone to college for art and decided I was gonna pick it up again and went around town looking for someplace to display the art and April let me come here,” said Ellen Clauson, artist.

Tonight’s show will feature pieces from four local female artists.

“We like to have themes, so we’re gonna have an all male show in August, but I just thought it’d be fun to highlight women, you know, give them the exposure they need,” VanLeirssburg said.

“I think it’s great that women are coming together to support each other and be in shows like this together,” said Laura Gilbertson, artist.

Laura Gilbertson is one of the artists featured in tonight’s show. She works with paint and cottage core pieces as her mediums.

“I like to create magical pieces that can take people away from their everyday lives and take them to someplace more magical,” Gilbertson said.

Whether they create with paint or magical pieces….

“It can be whatever you want it to be. That’s what abstract is for,” Clauson said.

VanLeirsburg says she wants provide artists with opportunities.

“This is the best thing I can do for the community. It’s a no risk show. So they do not have to pay to get into the show,” VanLeirsburg said

The show began at 5:00 and will end tonight at 9:00. The address for the show is 120 N Phillips Avenue.