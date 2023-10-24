SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 24. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A combine and some corn were damaged in a fire in Brookings County this weekend.

A case of bird flu was found in a turkey flock in Buena Vista County, state officals said.

Reed Holwegner no longer is director for the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.

Compared to Monday, today has been a different day across the region. Between more cloud cover for much of the region and even some showers and storms to the southeast, the shift is noticeable.

House Republicans nominated House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) for Speaker on Tuesday, making him the third GOP lawmaker who will attempt to get 217 votes to secure the gavel in the past three weeks.

Israel vowed again to destroy Hamas, rejecting calls from the U.N. chief, the Palestinians and many countries at a high-level U.N. meeting on Tuesday for a cease-fire and declaring that the war in Gaza is not only its war but “the war of the free world.”

Attorney and prominent conservative media figure Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia, tearfully telling the judge she looks back on that time with “deep remorse.”

The United Auto Workers union turned up the heat on General Motors as 5,000 workers walked off their jobs Tuesday at a highly profitable SUV factory in Arlington, Texas.

