IOWA (KELO) — The ACLU of Iowa is urging a school board to not restrict student protests.

This is in response to a recent Atlantic School Board meeting, where one attendee asked the board to regulate protests. The woman was representing a group of residents.

She suggested a new policy be created to limit protests to before or after school hours and preferably not on school grounds.

She didn’t mention a protest by name but did say this was in response to a March first walkout to protest anti-LGBTQ bills being debated in the Iowa legislature.

In its letter, the A-C-L-U says schools cannot regulate a student’s freedom of speech through a protest policy.