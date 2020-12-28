Investigators making progress in Dec. 9 homicide as they seek another suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are working to arrest a third person involved in the death of Ephraim Shulue, 16, who died on Dec. 9.

Police are also searching for what they believe is a fourth person involved in the incident.

The most recent arrest happened on Dec. 26 when Ali K. Ahmed, 16, was arrested, Lt. Terrance Matia said during today’s police briefing. The first arrest was made on Dec. 23 when Sembel Sale, 17, was arrested.

Charges for both include first degree murder and attempted murder.

Police are gathering evidence to arrest Devon Montileaux, 17, Matia said.

The investigation was joint effort with the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force.

The homicide happened during a robbery attempt, Matia said.

Amed was driving for the suspected robbers, Matia said.

Matia said Shulue’s friends drove by him as he was dying on the ground.