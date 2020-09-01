Introducing KELOLAND Media Group’s new leader: Mari Ossenfort

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week brings the start of a new era at KELOLAND Media Group: a new leader. With Jay Huizenga retiring, Mari Ossenfort, currently our general sales manager, will take over as general manager and vice president. Ossenfort’s first day in her new role is Friday, but she’s already well-acquainted with this part of the country.

“I love South Dakota,” Ossenfort said. “I grew up here, I lived in Mitchell, I lived in Yankton, I did my internship at Mount Rushmore, I went to USD to college.”

Doug Davis, senior vice president and regional manager for our parent company Nexstar Media Group, is in town for the transition.

“I’m really excited because in talking with Mari about the position- big shoes to fill with Jay’s time here at KELO,” Davis said. “And just the blend of experience as a general manager, operations, she’s done a terrific job with sales.”

But now, her role shifts to leader of the whole station.

“I feel like everything I’ve done in life, I’ve been preparing myself for this, to take on this new role,” Ossenfort said. “And I appreciate the tradition and all of the community involvement that KELO has done and will be continuing to do, and I want to be a part of it. I want to be a part of all of the great people that are at the station and a part of the community that we serve.”

“KELOLAND is a great station in Nexstar, but it’s also just a great station in the country,” Davis said.

Dan Santella is working on Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND on the legacy of outgoing general manager Jay Huizenga. You’ll hear from him as well as those who know him well: his family and coworkers.