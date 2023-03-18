PIERRE, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls and Interstate 29 from the North Dakota border to Sioux Falls as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The department says due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter stretches of ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders on the Interstates.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Motorists are reminded to not use cruise control in these conditions.

Use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways in the northeast portion of the state.