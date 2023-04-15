SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System has a new building on its campus dedicated to veterans mental health.

The VA Mental Health Outpatient Clinic officially opened on February 27, 2023. An open house was held the first part of April, allowing the public a chance to get a look inside the new facility.

Mental Health Medical Director for the Sioux Falls VA, Dr. Brianna Rick and VA engineer Tim Wakefield Jr. came on Inside KELOLAND this week to talk about what the new building means for area veterans.

The nearly 16,000 sq. ft. building is now the new home for Psychology, Psychiatry, Substance Abuse, Vocational Rehabilitation, Peer Support, Suicide Prevention, and several other outpatient services.

Also on Inside KELOLAND

This coming, weekend people in Sioux Falls have a chance to join others in an effort to cleanup the waterways in several city parks.

The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup event takes place on Saturday, April 22, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

In its 8th year, the event give people a way to actively celebrate Earth Day.

Volunteers will work at seven different parks along the recreation trail surrounding the Big Sioux River.

Registration is encouraged but not required. You can sign up on the city’s website. There you can also find a list of locations and additional information.

As we transition into Spring, people are thinking about a lot of things from cleaning up trash to preparing for flooding and spring planting.

