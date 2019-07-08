Inside KELOLAND: Governor’s Ag Summit and FEMA assistance

Top Stories

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

From the farm fields to livestock and manufacturers supporting those efforts, Agriculture is a leading force in the state. The Governor’s Ag Summit is looking at ways to keep the industry alive as well as touch on the struggles farm and ranchers are facing today.

It has been months since a snow storm and severe flooding hit several KELOLAND counties. Now FEMA is in the region, helping people apply for assistance. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we explain who qualifies and what your options are.

FEMA Disaster Centers are open Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps