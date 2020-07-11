Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 precautions & virtual Girl Scouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since first arriving in the U.S. earlier this year, more than three million people have tested positive for COVID-19. In South Dakota, numbers are steady and many places are back open. But that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down when it comes to coronavirus precautions. A reminder on what you need to keep in mind, on this edition of Inside KELOLAND.

Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons is one organization that’s made a shift to virtual activities to keep members engaged while social distancing. We’ll show you how their Girl Scouts At-Home activities works.