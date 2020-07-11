1  of  2
Breaking News
Sioux Falls School District announces update on Return to Learning plan
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 45 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 868

Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 precautions & virtual Girl Scouts

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since first arriving in the U.S. earlier this year, more than three million people have tested positive for COVID-19.  In South Dakota, numbers are steady and many places are back open.  But that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down when it comes to coronavirus precautions.  A reminder on what you need to keep in mind, on this edition of Inside KELOLAND. 

Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons is one organization that’s made a shift to virtual activities to keep members engaged while social distancing.  We’ll show you how their Girl Scouts At-Home activities works. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests