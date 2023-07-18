SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 18. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Following last night’s severe storms in western KELOLAND, we’ll watch the skies once more for another chance at showers and storms going into the night.

A 57-year-old inmate had died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Police in Watertown are asking for the public’s help to find the people who vandalized Eastwood Park.

An Iowa judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, just days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law.

