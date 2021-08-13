In the final minute, senior Garret Boll deliveries as Jefferson High School wins its first sporting event in school history

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday the Jefferson Cavaliers welcomed in the Roosevelt Rough Riders for their very first soccer match in school history.

The first half was well played on both sides with Roosevelt striking in the first few minutes, but right before the half would come to a close, the cavaliers would knot things up at 1 a piece.

Late in the second half, with under a minute to play, senior Garrett Boll, who just a season ago played at Roosevelt, cut the ball back and went top shelf for the game winner giving the Jefferson Cavaliers their first win in school history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 