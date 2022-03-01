We have a nice start to the day in Gregory where temperatures will approach 70 degrees today.

You can see a large area of KELOLAND west of Sioux Falls will be much warmer. The far northeast will be stuck in the 30s this afternoon. The weather will be cooling tomorrow, but we still think the numbers will be mild in the south and west. Thursday will feature a narrow, but concentrated band of snow across a small section of KELOLAND. We’ll need to watch the placement of this snow, but some nuisance accumulations can’t be ruled out.

There will be a large contrast in temperatures across the region Friday into the weekend, with much warmer weather south and colder air to the north. This spread in temperature will help fuel the storm system this weekend.

The front side of the storm could feature thunderstorms. We can’t rule out a chance of thunder in Sioux Falls, with severe weather possible across parts of Iowa shaded in yellow.

A closer look at the storm track shows the wide variety of weather across the plains on Saturday. The storm track will play a vital role in the exact placement of these different weather features. Snow looks likely on the back side of the storm, with narrow ice or sleet zone in between the rain and and snow. We have more details later today and tomorrow.

Certainly the 10 day precipitation map shows more active weather across much of the nation.

Enjoy the mild weather today in much of KELOLAND. Sisseton and the northeast will not be as nice today.

Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s. We may even see a few pockets of fog.

Tomorrow looks colder again in the northeast. Meanwhile, the far south and west will be very mild once again.

The 7 day forecast features that chance of snow Thursday morning. We’ll see a bump up back into the 40s on Friday ahead of the weekend storm system. Rain and thunder chances will switch to snow late Saturday the way things are looking in Sioux Falls, with colder weather to follow next week.