If you’re looking for a job, watch out for scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The pandemic left many people out of a job. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it’s no surprise that it’s seeing an increase in job scams. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center had more than $62 thousand in losses related to job scams.

There are many places hiring these days, but if you’re looking online for a job, you need to be careful.

“It’s a really interesting job market right now. I mean, there are, what did I see, twenty-six thousand jobs on the Department of Labor’s website,” Jessie Schmidt, South Dakota State Director for the BBB, said. “So there’s so many jobs out there, it’s hard to figure out what’s legit and what’s not legit.”

Schmidt says there are a number of job listings you should be wary about applying for.

“Secret shoppers, nannies, car wrap, Amazon customer service — those are popular job scams, very popular,” Schmidt said.

Red flags to look out for when job searching include businesses that only contact you through text messages, send checks in non-traditional ways, use suspicious email addresses or businesses that send you money but then ask you to send money back.

“And I can tell you, these scams are very broad,” Schmidt said. “It’s everything from a true work from home job, it’s a re-shipping job. And most of these scams involve some sort of re-shipping, right. Whether they tell you that they’re going to send you products or they want you to go buy a product and they’ll reimburse you for them and then they’re going to have you ship them to them somewhere.”

Schmidt says if you have concerns about a job you’re looking at, contact the Better Business Bureau.

“We want you to find a legitimate job. We don’t want you to be victimized two or three times as it relates to a scam job,” Schmidt said.

If you’re a victim of a job scam, make sure to report it to the Better Business Bureau and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.