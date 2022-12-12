SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we stare down another winter storm, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are still feeling the effects of the last snowfall. For some residents, the side streets they drive on are becoming a challenge. Most of the city’s 900 miles of streets are cleared of snow from the last snowfall.

But some neighborhoods are still in rough shape. Snow and ice make for a bumpy ride.

Gretchen Borgum was outside today preparing for the next round of winter weather. She’s worried about what her street will look like after more snow or even rain.

“I don’t have a four-wheel drive car. I have a two-wheel drive car. I have my snow tires on, but we still need to be able to get out, get to work, and get our kids to school and those types of things as well without the fear of sliding around everywhere or getting stuck,” said Borgum.

Borgum says that just a few days ago, people were still getting stuck on her street, which has a bit of a hill. Not far away, the street Kevin Goos lives on is also in rough shape. He says by the time the plows got to his neighborhood, it was too late. He’s been in this neighborhood for 32 years and has never seen it this bad.

“You know we have all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, and we needed them with, we think we got nine or ten inches of snow in the Southeast, so we really needed those to get out and one of the main lines or emergency routes,” said Goos.

People who live in the country expect to tackle icy, slushy, or snow-packed roads, but it’s not the norm in Sioux Falls. Borgum hopes things get better, but if not, she has done something very South Dakotan. She’s prepared.

“I still keep my shovel in my car, and I still keep my sand in my back!”