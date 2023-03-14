SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The gusty winds continue to blow snow across roads in central and northeastern South Dakota making them treacherously slick. Though the winds are expected to calm down, the roads will still be icy. The SDDOT has reported many vehicle slide ins today.

Students and parents will experience delayed school times and changes in transportation as school buses will travel on plowed roads only.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution if traveling, wear seatbelts, move over for snowplows and slow down.

Watch the KELOLAND Closeline for updates, and for the latest road conditions use the SDDOT 511 map.