SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — With all the snow that accumulated this past week, the freezing temperatures and high winds, parts of South Dakota are experiencing ground blizzard conditions.

Mark Honerman has been plowing snow for five years, but with how hot the past months have been, even though he was ready for the snow, the amount from this week took him by surprise.

“Something some of us have been waiting for really, just didn’t expect as much all in one shot,” says Highway Maintenance Team Member Mark Honerman.

“When you have a ground blizzard, you have the sun shining and it’s just very everything is variable based on the conditions. We’ve been fortunate where we haven’t had any snow this year, so our ditches were empty. It’s hard to believe a week ago today there was no snow on the ground. But that’s helping because the ditches are doing their job and they’re collecting the snow,” says Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent Steve Groen.

There wasn’t any new snow Saturday, however the wind made things complicated for drivers.

“It’s more of a visibility issue right now. And by driving on the roads, if there is nothing to plow, we’re almost creating a hazard by being out there,” says Groen.

“There’s times when we experience whiteout conditions just from the plow moving. Snow comes up and over the windshield where you can’t see for a short period of time,” says Honerman.

While the roads aren’t covered in snow, Groen says the extremely low temperatures are another reason to stay at home.

“I would really think twice before traveling today. In town it’s not bad, but once you get out in the country, the conditions vary. And if you go off the ditch, off the road, into the ditch and get stuck today, it could take a while for someone to come help you. And the temperatures are cold and it’d be very dangerous to be out in the elements today,” says Groen.

The Minnehaha County Highway Superintendent said that visibility today ranged from a mile, to only 50 yards.