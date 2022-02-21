SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is open for travel again.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the road reopened as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. It had been closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.

While drivers can get to North Dakota, they aren’t able to go any farther. Interstate 29 is closed from the border to Fargo, as of Tuesday morning.

No Travel Advisories are still in effect for the majority of northeast South Dakota due to blizzard-like conditions. Visibility will drop to less than one-half mile due to snow and wind.